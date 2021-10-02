Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StarTek (NYSE:SRT) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

