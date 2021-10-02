Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get Volkswagen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.