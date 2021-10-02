ZBG Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $64,647.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ZBG Token has a market cap of $7.81 million and $64,647.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00237196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013014 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

