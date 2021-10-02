Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $181.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

In related news, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $218,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,742 shares of company stock worth $1,365,235 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zedge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zedge by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zedge by 1.0% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 471,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

