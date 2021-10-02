Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,790 shares of company stock worth $7,829,634 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

