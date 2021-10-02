Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,691. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

