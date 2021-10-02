ZUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $260,934.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.