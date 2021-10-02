Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.