Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $35.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $36.21 million. Zynex posted sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $133.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $135.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Zynex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. 471,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,303. Zynex has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $386.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

