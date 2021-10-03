-$0.13 EPS Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FREY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.02. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

