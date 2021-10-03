$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

RUTH stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

