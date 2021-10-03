$0.15 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 106,506.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.