-$0.16 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 153.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Greenlane by 42.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.