-$0.17 EPS Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE WEBR opened at $16.90 on Friday. Weber has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

