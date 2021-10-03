$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

BSBR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 933,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,062. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

