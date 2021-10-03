$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Five9 posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.86.

Shares of FIVN opened at $167.26 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

