$0.29 EPS Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.84 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.