$0.36 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

