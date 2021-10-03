-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.72. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.