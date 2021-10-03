-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.72. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

