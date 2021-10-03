$0.99 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.93. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. 311,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,623. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

