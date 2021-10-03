$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.18. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,282. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.36. 786,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

