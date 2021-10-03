$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

