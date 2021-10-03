$1.47 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. 298,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.