$1.70 EPS Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $189.22. The stock had a trading volume of 372,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,847. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.