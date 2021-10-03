$1.97 EPS Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.03. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

LLY traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $229.59. 2,215,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,814. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average is $220.92.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.