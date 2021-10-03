$11.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report $11.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $65.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $67.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,529,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 121,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

