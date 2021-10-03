$124.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $124.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $527.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.11 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

NYSE LSPD opened at $98.18 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a PE ratio of -121.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.