$124.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $124.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $527.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.11 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.
NYSE LSPD opened at $98.18 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and a PE ratio of -121.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
