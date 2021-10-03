14,082 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rollins by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 743,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Rollins by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Rollins by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

