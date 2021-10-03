15,484 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $183.41 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

