$173.02 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce $173.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the lowest is $172.46 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $678.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $752.14 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

