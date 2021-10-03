$181.19 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post sales of $181.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.54 million to $181.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $727.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $853.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $263.09. The stock had a trading volume of 144,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,549. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.84, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.35.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

