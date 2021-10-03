18,157 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

