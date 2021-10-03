$182.36 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $182.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the highest is $194.01 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $175.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $720.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $763.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.96 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $863.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 1,135,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,826. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

