$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.97. Arista Networks has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

