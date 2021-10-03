20,140 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $434.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.68.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

