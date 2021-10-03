$205.07 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce $205.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.15 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $833.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.70 million to $843.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 74.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.