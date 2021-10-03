22,463 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Bought by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 40.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAZ opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

