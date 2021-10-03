$253.86 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce $253.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.70 million and the lowest is $246.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $994.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $995.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap One.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 142,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,198. Snap One has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
