$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post $26.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $27.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $103.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Docebo stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 123,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,303. Docebo has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 126.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $21,445,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

