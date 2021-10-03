2,600 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

