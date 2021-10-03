$291.11 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce sales of $291.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.10 million and the highest is $296.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $220.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $139.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,146. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

