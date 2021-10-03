$310.70 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $310.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $337.80 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $934.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.50 million to $968.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 4,419,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

