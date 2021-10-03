400,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.39% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOSO opened at $9.91 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

