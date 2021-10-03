4,200 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

