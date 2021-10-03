$553.51 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce sales of $553.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.15 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

SGRY traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 505,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.