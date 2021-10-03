$62.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.10 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zovio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zovio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zovio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zovio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 61,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,567. Zovio has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

