6,566 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

