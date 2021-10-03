$741.70 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $741.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.15 million. Incyte posted sales of $620.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,424. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

