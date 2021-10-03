83,399 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,878,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,629,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

