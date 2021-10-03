9,302 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.